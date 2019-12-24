Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) vs. United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Comparing the Drug Related Products Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) shares are up more than 39.20% this year and recently decreased -1.43% or -$0.78 to settle at $53.94. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), on the other hand, is up 64.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $168.92 and has returned 2.28% during the past week.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) and United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Related Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PRGO to grow earnings at a 1.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, URI is expected to grow at a 2.20% annual rate. All else equal, URI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.26% for United Rentals, Inc. (URI). PRGO’s ROI is 0.90% while URI has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that URI’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRGO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, PRGO’s free cash flow was 0% while URI converted 1.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, URI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PRGO has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.70 for URI. This means that PRGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PRGO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 3.20 for URI. URI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PRGO trades at a forward P/E of 12.81, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 8.41, a P/B of 3.55, and a P/S of 1.41 for URI. PRGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PRGO is currently priced at a 2.55% to its one-year price target of 52.60. Comparatively, URI is 0.04% relative to its price target of 168.85. This suggests that URI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PRGO has a beta of 1.48 and URI’s beta is 2.70. PRGO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PRGO has a short ratio of 5.83 compared to a short interest of 4.15 for URI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for URI.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) beats Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. URI higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, URI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, URI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, URI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.