People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Go Head-to-head

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares are up more than 16.56% this year and recently decreased -0.65% or -$0.11 to settle at $16.82. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), on the other hand, is up 36.17% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $102.93 and has returned -0.39% during the past week.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are the two most active stocks in the Savings & Loans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PBCT to grow earnings at a 13.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COF is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, PBCT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.38% for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). PBCT’s ROI is 15.10% while COF has a ROI of 16.20%. The interpretation is that COF’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBCT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PBCT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, COF’s free cash flow per share was +5.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBCT’s free cash flow was 5.19% while COF converted 7.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBCT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.95 for COF. COF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PBCT trades at a forward P/E of 12.21, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 4.10, compared to a forward P/E of 8.66, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 1.69 for COF. PBCT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PBCT is currently priced at a -1.87% to its one-year price target of 17.14. Comparatively, COF is -6.9% relative to its price target of 110.56. This suggests that COF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PBCT has a beta of 1.24 and COF’s beta is 1.29. PBCT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PBCT has a short ratio of 4.32 compared to a short interest of 2.56 for COF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COF.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) beats People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, COF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.