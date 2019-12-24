ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Go Head-to-head

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares are up more than 40.85% this year and recently increased 1.06% or $0.8 to settle at $75.99. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), on the other hand, is up 8.70% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $39.60 and has returned 1.33% during the past week.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OKE to grow earnings at a 15.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAZ is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, OKE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.31% for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). OKE’s ROI is 9.20% while LAZ has a ROI of 22.60%. The interpretation is that LAZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than OKE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.46. Comparatively, LAZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, OKE’s free cash flow was -8.07% while LAZ converted 5.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.01 versus a D/E of 2.74 for LAZ. LAZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OKE trades at a forward P/E of 19.60, a P/B of 5.06, and a P/S of 2.96, compared to a forward P/E of 10.48, a P/B of 7.06, and a P/S of 1.69 for LAZ. OKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. OKE is currently priced at a -0.2% to its one-year price target of 76.14. Comparatively, LAZ is -0.38% relative to its price target of 39.75. This suggests that LAZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OKE has a beta of 1.12 and LAZ’s beta is 1.70. OKE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OKE has a short ratio of 6.03 compared to a short interest of 4.65 for LAZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAZ.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) beats ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAZ is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LAZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LAZ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LAZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.