NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and At Huami Corporation (HMI) Going Head-to-head

The shares of NovoCure Limited have increased by more than 165.74% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.25% or $1.96 and now trades at $88.97. The shares of Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI), has jumped by 20.65% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.86 and have been able to report a change of -11.23% over the past one week.

The stock of NovoCure Limited and Huami Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NVCR has an EBITDA margin of 0.04%, this implies that the underlying business of HMI is more profitable. The ROI of NVCR is -19.60% while that of HMI is 16.50%. These figures suggest that HMI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NVCR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NVCR’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NVCR is 5.10 and that of HMI is 2.10. This implies that it is easier for NVCR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than HMI. The debt ratio of NVCR is 0.78 compared to 0.00 for HMI. NVCR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HMI.

NVCR currently trades at a forward P/E of 236.62, a P/B of 46.10, and a P/S of 26.71 while HMI trades at a forward P/E of 8.28, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 1.05. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HMI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NVCR is currently at a 1.1% to its one-year price target of 88.00. Looking at its rival pricing, HMI is at a -28.9% relative to its price target of 16.68.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NVCR is given a 2.30 while 1.70 placed for HMI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NVCR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NVCR is 4.94 while that of HMI is just 0.88. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HMI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NovoCure Limited defeats that of Huami Corporation when the two are compared, with NVCR taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. NVCR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NVCR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NVCR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.