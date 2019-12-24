NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) vs. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): Which is the Better Investment?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares are up more than 17.62% this year and recently increased 2.17% or $0.24 to settle at $11.28. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), on the other hand, is up 43.90% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.05 and has returned -2.13% during the past week.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NGL to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 82.16% for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM). NGL’s ROI is 2.10% while VRRM has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that NGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRRM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.84. Comparatively, VRRM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, NGL’s free cash flow was -0.98% while VRRM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NGL has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.20 for VRRM. This means that VRRM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.63 versus a D/E of 2.65 for VRRM. VRRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NGL trades at a forward P/E of 20.70, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a forward P/E of 32.82, a P/B of 6.79, and a P/S of 3.16 for VRRM. NGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NGL is currently priced at a -18.2% to its one-year price target of 13.79. Comparatively, VRRM is -18.55% relative to its price target of 17.25. This suggests that VRRM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NGL has a short ratio of 7.45 compared to a short interest of 12.23 for VRRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NGL.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) beats NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRRM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VRRM is more undervalued relative to its price target.