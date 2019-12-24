News Corporation (NWSA) and Xylem Inc. (XYL) Go Head-to-head

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares are up more than 22.91% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.03 to settle at $13.95. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), on the other hand, is up 17.82% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $78.61 and has returned 1.15% during the past week.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NWSA to grow earnings at a 13.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XYL is expected to grow at a 11.31% annual rate. All else equal, NWSA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.15% for Xylem Inc. (XYL). NWSA’s ROI is 2.20% while XYL has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that XYL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NWSA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NWSA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, XYL’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, NWSA’s free cash flow was -1.11% while XYL converted 2.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XYL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NWSA has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.50 for XYL. This means that XYL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NWSA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.81 for XYL. XYL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NWSA trades at a forward P/E of 32.14, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 23.71, a P/B of 4.91, and a P/S of 2.69 for XYL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NWSA is currently priced at a -4.12% to its one-year price target of 14.55. Comparatively, XYL is -0.66% relative to its price target of 79.13. This suggests that NWSA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NWSA has a beta of 1.48 and XYL’s beta is 1.16. XYL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NWSA has a short ratio of 5.83 compared to a short interest of 5.37 for XYL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XYL.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) beats News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XYL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, XYL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.