Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) vs. Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares are up more than 39.96% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.1 to settle at $161.01. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), on the other hand, is up 29.77% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $191.22 and has returned 3.08% during the past week.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MSI to grow earnings at a 10.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ECL is expected to grow at a 13.20% annual rate. All else equal, ECL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.44% for Ecolab Inc. (ECL). MSI’s ROI is 25.90% while ECL has a ROI of 11.20%. The interpretation is that MSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ECL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.11. Comparatively, ECL’s free cash flow per share was +1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, MSI’s free cash flow was 4.92% while ECL converted 2.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MSI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.20 for ECL. This means that ECL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MSI trades at a forward P/E of 18.78, and a P/S of 3.55, compared to a forward P/E of 29.36, a P/B of 6.43, and a P/S of 3.72 for ECL. MSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MSI is currently priced at a -10.64% to its one-year price target of 180.19. Comparatively, ECL is -5.05% relative to its price target of 201.40. This suggests that MSI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MSI has a beta of 0.56 and ECL’s beta is 0.80. MSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MSI has a short ratio of 2.19 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for ECL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MSI.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) beats Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MSI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.