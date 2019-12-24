Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) vs. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Breaking Down the Wireless Communications Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) shares are up more than 42.71% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.03 to settle at $9.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), on the other hand, is up 12.28% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $76.45 and has returned 0.39% during the past week.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MBT to grow earnings at a 0.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EXPD is expected to grow at a 5.32% annual rate. All else equal, EXPD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.51% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD). MBT’s ROI is 16.70% while EXPD has a ROI of 31.10%. The interpretation is that EXPD’s business generates a higher return on investment than MBT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.41. Comparatively, EXPD’s free cash flow per share was +0.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, MBT’s free cash flow was 76.86% while EXPD converted 1.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MBT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MBT has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.30 for EXPD. This means that EXPD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EXPD. MBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MBT trades at a forward P/E of 8.93, a P/B of 12.65, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a forward P/E of 20.62, a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 1.56 for EXPD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MBT is currently priced at a -2.15% to its one-year price target of 10.21. Comparatively, EXPD is 0.59% relative to its price target of 76.00. This suggests that MBT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MBT has a beta of 0.97 and EXPD’s beta is 0.91. EXPD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MBT has a short ratio of 0.57 compared to a short interest of 3.70 for EXPD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MBT.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) beats Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXPD has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.