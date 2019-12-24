MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) vs. At Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of MFA Financial, Inc. have increased by more than 17.37% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.88% or -$0.07 and now trades at $7.84. The shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH), has jumped by 137.43% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.31 and have been able to report a change of 10.65% over the past one week.

The stock of MFA Financial, Inc. and Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MFA has an EBITDA margin of 150.21%, this implies that the underlying business of MFA is more profitable. These figures suggest that MFA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BPTH.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of MFA is 2.79 compared to 0.00 for BPTH. MFA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BPTH.

MFA currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.54, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 4.70 while BPTH trades at a P/B of 1.49, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MFA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MFA is currently at a 0.51% to its one-year price target of 7.80. Looking at its rival pricing, BPTH is at a -66.76% relative to its price target of 25.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MFA is 4.29 while that of BPTH is just 1.16. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BPTH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of MFA Financial, Inc. defeats that of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with MFA taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. MFA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MFA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MFA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.