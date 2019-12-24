Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) vs. Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH): Comparing the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares are down more than -42.52% this year and recently increased 1.01% or $0.32 to settle at $32.08. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), on the other hand, is down -7.33% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $13.27 and has returned 0.91% during the past week.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MMSI to grow earnings at a 11.17% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has an EBITDA margin of 12.61%. This suggests that MMSI underlying business is more profitable MMSI’s ROI is 4.10% while DLPH has a ROI of 24.40%. The interpretation is that DLPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than MMSI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MMSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, DLPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMSI’s free cash flow was 0% while DLPH converted -0.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MMSI has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.30 for DLPH. This means that MMSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MMSI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 4.20 for DLPH. DLPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MMSI trades at a forward P/E of 20.51, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 1.82, compared to a forward P/E of 6.00, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 0.27 for DLPH. MMSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MMSI is currently priced at a -3.63% to its one-year price target of 33.29. Comparatively, DLPH is -12.98% relative to its price target of 15.25. This suggests that DLPH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MMSI has a short ratio of 4.52 compared to a short interest of 5.20 for DLPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMSI.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) beats Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MMSI is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MMSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.