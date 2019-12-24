MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) vs. Wabtec Corporation (WAB): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares are down more than -24.24% this year and recently increased 6.38% or $0.12 to settle at $2.00. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is up 10.83% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $77.86 and has returned 4.15% during the past week.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MEIP to grow earnings at a -0.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WAB is expected to grow at a 7.80% annual rate. All else equal, WAB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.12% for Wabtec Corporation (WAB). MEIP’s ROI is -96.50% while WAB has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that WAB’s business generates a higher return on investment than MEIP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MEIP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, WAB’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, MEIP’s free cash flow was -0.28% while WAB converted 1.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WAB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MEIP has a current ratio of 6.80 compared to 1.40 for WAB. This means that MEIP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MEIP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.49 for WAB. WAB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MEIP trades at a P/B of 3.13, and a P/S of 34.80, compared to a forward P/E of 16.50, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 2.14 for WAB. MEIP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MEIP is currently priced at a -75.58% to its one-year price target of 8.19. Comparatively, WAB is -9.47% relative to its price target of 86.00. This suggests that MEIP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MEIP has a beta of 1.64 and WAB’s beta is 1.45. WAB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MEIP has a short ratio of 0.76 compared to a short interest of 9.95 for WAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MEIP.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) beats MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WAB higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, WAB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,