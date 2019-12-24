MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) and Aegon N.V. (AEG) Go Head-to-head

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) shares are down more than -14.91% this year and recently increased 1.45% or $0.4 to settle at $28.08. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), on the other hand, is down -2.80% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.52 and has returned -2.38% during the past week.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) are the two most active stocks in the Specialized Health Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MD to grow earnings at a 3.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AEG is expected to grow at a 38.40% annual rate. All else equal, AEG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. MD’s ROI is 6.80% while AEG has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that MD’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.79. Comparatively, AEG’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, MD’s free cash flow was 4.14% while AEG converted 2.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.31 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AEG. MD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MD trades at a forward P/E of 8.15, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a forward P/E of 5.63, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.20 for AEG. MD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MD is currently priced at a 6.65% to its one-year price target of 26.33. Comparatively, AEG is -12.4% relative to its price target of 5.16. This suggests that AEG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MD has a beta of 0.77 and AEG’s beta is 1.39. MD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MD has a short ratio of 6.37 compared to a short interest of 2.33 for AEG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEG.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) beats MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEG generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AEG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AEG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AEG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.