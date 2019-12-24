Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) vs. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Which is the Better Investment?

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares are up more than 26.87% this year and recently decreased -1.45% or -$0.3 to settle at $20.40. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), on the other hand, is up 13.77% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.61 and has returned 5.30% during the past week.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 79.1% for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR). MPW’s ROI is 6.00% while MUR has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that MUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPW’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MPW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, MUR’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, MPW’s free cash flow was 0% while MUR converted 4.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MPW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.02 versus a D/E of 0.49 for MUR. MPW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MPW trades at a forward P/E of 19.14, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 13.33, compared to a forward P/E of 31.64, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 1.44 for MUR. MPW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MPW is currently priced at a -7.61% to its one-year price target of 22.08. Comparatively, MUR is -4.96% relative to its price target of 28.00. This suggests that MPW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MPW has a beta of 0.53 and MUR’s beta is 2.13. MPW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MPW has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 8.74 for MUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPW.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) beats Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MUR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,