Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) and The Clorox Company (CLX) Go Head-to-head

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares are down more than -14.90% this year and recently decreased -2.32% or -$0.75 to settle at $31.53. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), on the other hand, is down -1.17% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $152.34 and has returned 0.49% during the past week.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CLX is expected to grow at a 3.44% annual rate. All else equal, CLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.93% for The Clorox Company (CLX). MDLA’s ROI is 1227.20% while CLX has a ROI of 25.30%. The interpretation is that MDLA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MDLA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, CLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.66. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDLA’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CLX converted 1.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MDLA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 0.90 for CLX. This means that MDLA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDLA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 5.00 for CLX. CLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDLA trades at a P/B of 10.48, and a P/S of 10.40, compared to a forward P/E of 23.50, a P/B of 34.86, and a P/S of 3.11 for CLX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MDLA is currently priced at a -29.79% to its one-year price target of 44.91. Comparatively, CLX is 3.63% relative to its price target of 147.00. This suggests that MDLA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MDLA has a short ratio of 9.86 compared to a short interest of 8.41 for CLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLX.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) beats The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDLA generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MDLA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MDLA is more undervalued relative to its price target.