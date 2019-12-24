Masco Corporation (MAS) vs. DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Which is the Better Investment?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares are up more than 63.54% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.05 to settle at $47.82. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), on the other hand, is up 43.74% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $35.75 and has returned 3.71% during the past week.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MAS to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.44% for DISH Network Corporation (DISH). MAS’s ROI is 33.20% while DISH has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that MAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DISH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.10. Comparatively, DISH’s free cash flow per share was +0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAS’s free cash flow was 3.76% while DISH converted 1.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MAS has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.60 for DISH. This means that MAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MAS trades at a forward P/E of 18.47, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 17.25, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 1.44 for DISH. MAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MAS is currently priced at a -7.9% to its one-year price target of 51.92. Comparatively, DISH is -14.15% relative to its price target of 41.64. This suggests that DISH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MAS has a beta of 1.42 and DISH’s beta is 1.33. DISH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MAS has a short ratio of 7.00 compared to a short interest of 6.51 for DISH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DISH.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) beats DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.