Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) vs. Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO): Breaking Down the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares are up more than 49.67% this year and recently increased 1.41% or $5.43 to settle at $391.90. Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), on the other hand, is down -30.26% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.57 and has returned 0.04% during the past week.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LMT to grow earnings at a 13.55% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has an EBITDA margin of 12.96%. This suggests that LMT underlying business is more profitable LMT’s ROI is 41.90% while LVGO has a ROI of 38.20%. The interpretation is that LMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than LVGO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.50. Comparatively, LVGO’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, LMT’s free cash flow was 2.89% while LVGO converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LMT has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 11.50 for LVGO. This means that LVGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.48 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LVGO. LMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LMT trades at a forward P/E of 16.15, a P/B of 28.40, and a P/S of 1.89, compared to a P/B of 4.82, and a P/S of 18.05 for LVGO. LMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LMT is currently priced at a -3% to its one-year price target of 404.00. Comparatively, LVGO is -39.27% relative to its price target of 43.75. This suggests that LVGO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LMT has a short ratio of 3.58 compared to a short interest of 4.57 for LVGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LMT.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) beats Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LVGO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LVGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LVGO is more undervalued relative to its price target.