Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) vs. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Comparing the CATV Systems Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares are up more than 6.84% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.17 to settle at $22.80. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), on the other hand, is down -4.49% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.85 and has returned 14.48% during the past week.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, HDSN is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, HDSN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.41% for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). LBTYA’s ROI is 1.00% while HDSN has a ROI of -20.50%. The interpretation is that LBTYA’s business generates a higher return on investment than HDSN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LBTYA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, HDSN’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, LBTYA’s free cash flow was 2.7% while HDSN converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LBTYA has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for HDSN. This means that LBTYA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LBTYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.99 versus a D/E of 2.08 for HDSN. HDSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LBTYA trades at a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.21 for HDSN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LBTYA is currently priced at a -20.31% to its one-year price target of 28.61.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LBTYA has a beta of 1.38 and HDSN’s beta is 1.14. HDSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LBTYA has a short ratio of 6.16 compared to a short interest of 8.42 for HDSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYA.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) beats Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. HDSN generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, HDSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,