Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) vs. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), on the other hand, is up 2.07% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $9.84 and has returned 3.91% during the past week.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KOS to grow earnings at a 23.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MDRX is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, KOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.97% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX). KOS’s ROI is -3.80% while MDRX has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that MDRX’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, MDRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, KOS’s free cash flow was 0.01% while MDRX converted 2.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KOS has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.70 for MDRX. This means that KOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.36 versus a D/E of 0.71 for MDRX. KOS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KOS trades at a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 1.61, compared to a forward P/E of 12.86, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 0.90 for MDRX. KOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KOS is currently priced at a -36.49% to its one-year price target of 8.66. Comparatively, MDRX is -19.41% relative to its price target of 12.21. This suggests that KOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KOS has a beta of 1.97 and MDRX’s beta is 1.40. MDRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KOS has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 12.44 for MDRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KOS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) beats Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDRX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MDRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,