Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) and Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Go Head-to-head

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are down more than -23.77% this year and recently increased 0.18% or $0.09 to settle at $50.57. Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), on the other hand, is down -87.41% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $1.20 and has returned 9.09% during the past week.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KSS to grow earnings at a -4.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KIRK is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, KIRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.21% for Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK). KSS’s ROI is 11.70% while KIRK has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that KSS’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIRK’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KSS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, KIRK’s free cash flow per share was -2.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, KSS’s free cash flow was 0.3% while KIRK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KSS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KSS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for KIRK. This means that KSS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KSS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.31 for KIRK. KSS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KSS trades at a forward P/E of 10.48, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 0.21, and a P/S of 0.03 for KIRK. KSS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KSS is currently priced at a 0.78% to its one-year price target of 50.18. Comparatively, KIRK is -70% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that KIRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. KSS has a beta of 1.04 and KIRK’s beta is 0.62. KIRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KSS has a short ratio of 5.27 compared to a short interest of 6.53 for KIRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KSS.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) beats Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KIRK is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KIRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KIRK is more undervalued relative to its price target.