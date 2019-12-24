KBR, Inc. (KBR) vs. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS): Which is the Better Investment?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares are up more than 101.45% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.07 to settle at $30.58. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), on the other hand, is up 16.04% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.57 and has returned -1.78% during the past week.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) and Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KBR to grow earnings at a 13.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OIS is expected to grow at a -6.99% annual rate. All else equal, KBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.36% for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). KBR’s ROI is 12.80% while OIS has a ROI of -0.50%. The interpretation is that KBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than OIS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.73. Comparatively, OIS’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, KBR’s free cash flow was 2.11% while OIS converted 3.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KBR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.50 for OIS. This means that OIS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.19 for OIS. KBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KBR trades at a forward P/E of 15.40, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 0.78, compared to a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.99 for OIS. KBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KBR is currently priced at a -6.83% to its one-year price target of 32.82. Comparatively, OIS is 3.43% relative to its price target of 16.02. This suggests that KBR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KBR has a beta of 1.44 and OIS’s beta is 2.38. KBR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KBR has a short ratio of 3.64 compared to a short interest of 6.36 for OIS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBR.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) beats Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KBR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. KBR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KBR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.