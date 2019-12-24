JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) and SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Go Head-to-head

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares are up more than 19.61% this year and recently increased 1.69% or $0.32 to settle at $19.21. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), on the other hand, is up 14.78% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $90.77 and has returned 2.33% during the past week.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) are the two most active stocks in the Regional Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect JBLU to grow earnings at a 21.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLG is expected to grow at a -10.84% annual rate. All else equal, JBLU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has an EBITDA margin of 21.48%. This suggests that JBLU underlying business is more profitable JBLU’s ROI is 3.60% while SLG has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that JBLU’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. JBLU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, SLG’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, JBLU’s free cash flow was 0.3% while SLG converted -2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JBLU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JBLU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 1.07 for SLG. SLG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

JBLU trades at a forward P/E of 8.03, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.70, compared to a forward P/E of 62.64, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 5.81 for SLG. JBLU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. JBLU is currently priced at a -12.16% to its one-year price target of 21.87. Comparatively, SLG is -5.51% relative to its price target of 96.06. This suggests that JBLU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. JBLU has a beta of 0.79 and SLG’s beta is 1.09. JBLU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JBLU has a short ratio of 4.10 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for SLG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLG.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) beats SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JBLU is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JBLU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JBLU is more undervalued relative to its price target.