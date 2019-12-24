Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) vs. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Which is the Better Investment?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares are up more than 8.60% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.2 to settle at $18.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), on the other hand, is up 155.81% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.60 and has returned -2.22% during the past week.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IVZ to grow earnings at a 2.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AVDL is expected to grow at a -8.00% annual rate. All else equal, IVZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has an EBITDA margin of 20.65%. This suggests that IVZ underlying business is more profitable IVZ’s ROI is 5.90% while AVDL has a ROI of -63.30%. The interpretation is that IVZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVDL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. IVZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, AVDL’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, IVZ’s free cash flow was 2.9% while AVDL converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IVZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IVZ trades at a forward P/E of 6.86, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.50, compared to a P/S of 3.74 for AVDL. IVZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. IVZ is currently priced at a 0.44% to its one-year price target of 18.10. Comparatively, AVDL is -17.5% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that AVDL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IVZ has a beta of 1.57 and AVDL’s beta is 1.82. IVZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. IVZ has a short ratio of 5.73 compared to a short interest of 9.97 for AVDL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IVZ.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IVZ is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, IVZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.