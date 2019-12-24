Intrexon Corporation (XON) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares are down more than -7.80% this year and recently increased 5.05% or $0.29 to settle at $6.03. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is up 8.03% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $67.01 and has returned 2.48% during the past week.

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect XON to grow earnings at a 2.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VNO is expected to grow at a 17.33% annual rate. All else equal, VNO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 181.83% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). XON’s ROI is -84.20% while VNO has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that VNO’s business generates a higher return on investment than XON’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, VNO’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, XON’s free cash flow was -0.02% while VNO converted -1.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

XON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 1.21 for VNO. VNO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

XON trades at a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 8.14, compared to a forward P/E of 47.86, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 6.41 for VNO. XON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. XON is currently priced at a -30.45% to its one-year price target of 8.67. Comparatively, VNO is -4.38% relative to its price target of 70.08. This suggests that XON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. XON has a beta of 2.28 and VNO’s beta is 0.97. VNO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. XON has a short ratio of 32.76 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for VNO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VNO.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) beats Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VNO has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, VNO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VNO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.