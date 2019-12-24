Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) vs. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Which is the Better Investment?

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares are up more than 9.22% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.01 to settle at $12.44. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is up 44.43% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $45.41 and has returned -3.51% during the past week.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, FNF is expected to grow at a 8.10% annual rate. All else equal, FNF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.58% for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ITCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.55. Comparatively, FNF’s free cash flow per share was +0.83.

ITCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.16 for FNF. FNF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ITCI trades at a P/B of 3.03, compared to a forward P/E of 13.71, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 1.61 for FNF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ITCI is currently priced at a -50.67% to its one-year price target of 25.22. Comparatively, FNF is -9.94% relative to its price target of 50.42. This suggests that ITCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ITCI has a beta of 1.27 and FNF’s beta is 0.83. FNF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ITCI has a short ratio of 10.67 compared to a short interest of 3.15 for FNF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FNF.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) beats Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FNF higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, FNF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.