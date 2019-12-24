Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) vs. At Americas Silver Corporation (USAS): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated have increased by more than 26.85% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.20% or -$0.03 and now trades at $15.12. The shares of Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), has jumped by 89.70% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.13 and have been able to report a change of 2.29% over the past one week.

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Americas Silver Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HBAN has an EBITDA margin of 73.02%, this implies that the underlying business of HBAN is more profitable. These figures suggest that HBAN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of USAS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HBAN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.57, while that of USAS is negative -0.02.

HBAN currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.40, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 3.68 while USAS trades at a forward P/E of 10.43, a P/B of 1.42, and a P/S of 2.26. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, USAS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HBAN is currently at a -1.24% to its one-year price target of 15.31. Looking at its rival pricing, USAS is at a -41.28% relative to its price target of 5.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HBAN is given a 2.90 while 2.00 placed for USAS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HBAN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HBAN is 3.23 while that of USAS is just 0.33. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for USAS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated defeats that of Americas Silver Corporation when the two are compared, with HBAN taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. HBAN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HBAN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HBAN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.