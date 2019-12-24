Hess Corporation (HES) vs. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares are up more than 60.10% this year and recently increased 1.81% or $1.15 to settle at $64.84. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), on the other hand, is up 95.84% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $18.35 and has returned 9.55% during the past week.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Hess Corporation (HES) has an EBITDA margin of 43.01%. This suggests that HES underlying business is more profitable HES’s ROI is 0.90% while KPTI has a ROI of -62.90%. The interpretation is that HES’s business generates a higher return on investment than KPTI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.13. Comparatively, KPTI’s free cash flow per share was -0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, HES’s free cash flow was -5.45% while KPTI converted -0.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KPTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HES has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 7.20 for KPTI. This means that KPTI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 1.80 for KPTI. KPTI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HES trades at a forward P/E of 194.71, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 3.00, compared to a P/B of 19.11, and a P/S of 50.50 for KPTI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HES is currently priced at a -10.27% to its one-year price target of 72.26. Comparatively, KPTI is -22.74% relative to its price target of 23.75. This suggests that KPTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HES has a beta of 2.02 and KPTI’s beta is 2.56. HES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HES has a short ratio of 5.26 compared to a short interest of 7.37 for KPTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HES.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HES is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HES is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HES has better sentiment signals based on short interest.