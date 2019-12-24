Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) vs. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares are down more than -2.85% this year and recently increased 2.82% or $0.69 to settle at $25.20. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is up 12.70% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.30 and has returned -9.48% during the past week.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 166.31% for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS). HRTX’s ROI is -49.10% while RBS has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that RBS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HRTX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HRTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, RBS’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRTX’s free cash flow was -0.04% while RBS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HRTX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.02 versus a D/E of 1.31 for RBS. RBS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HRTX trades at a P/B of 7.06, and a P/S of 16.58, compared to a forward P/E of 21.07, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 2.66 for RBS. HRTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HRTX is currently priced at a -38.39% to its one-year price target of 40.90.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HRTX has a beta of 1.55 and RBS’s beta is 1.22. RBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HRTX has a short ratio of 16.89 compared to a short interest of 1.48 for RBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RBS.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) beats Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RBS higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, RBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.