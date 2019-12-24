Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) vs. Alkermes plc (ALKS): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares are up more than 74.31% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.11 to settle at $9.43. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), on the other hand, is down -29.11% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $20.92 and has returned 0.24% during the past week.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ALKS is expected to grow at a 29.50% annual rate. All else equal, ALKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) has an EBITDA margin of 22.21%. This suggests that HLX underlying business is more profitable HLX’s ROI is 2.30% while ALKS has a ROI of -7.70%. The interpretation is that HLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALKS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, ALKS’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, HLX’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ALKS converted 1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HLX has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 2.70 for ALKS. This means that ALKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.26 for ALKS. ALKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HLX trades at a forward P/E of 23.00, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 1.88, compared to a forward P/E of 36.19, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 3.09 for ALKS. HLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HLX is currently priced at a -13.33% to its one-year price target of 10.88. Comparatively, ALKS is -15.41% relative to its price target of 24.73. This suggests that ALKS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HLX has a beta of 2.81 and ALKS’s beta is 1.78. ALKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HLX has a short ratio of 5.81 compared to a short interest of 3.94 for ALKS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALKS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) beats Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,