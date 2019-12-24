Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) vs. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Which is the Better Investment?

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares are up more than 9.75% this year and recently decreased -1.79% or -$0.37 to settle at $20.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is up 30.13% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $194.59 and has returned 2.38% during the past week.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GEL to grow earnings at a 42.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NSC is expected to grow at a 10.15% annual rate. All else equal, GEL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.33% for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). GEL’s ROI is 2.90% while NSC has a ROI of 11.90%. The interpretation is that NSC’s business generates a higher return on investment than GEL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, NSC’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, GEL’s free cash flow was 0.38% while NSC converted 2.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NSC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GEL has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for NSC. This means that GEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.79 versus a D/E of 0.78 for NSC. GEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GEL trades at a forward P/E of 39.59, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a forward P/E of 17.30, a P/B of 3.35, and a P/S of 4.43 for NSC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GEL is currently priced at a -7.86% to its one-year price target of 22.00. Comparatively, NSC is -4.39% relative to its price target of 203.52. This suggests that GEL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GEL has a beta of 1.23 and NSC’s beta is 1.37. GEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GEL has a short ratio of 9.95 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for NSC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NSC.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) beats Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NSC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, NSC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.