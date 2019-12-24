Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) vs. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI): Comparing the Auto Parts Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) shares are down more than -14.91% this year and recently increased 4.06% or $0.41 to settle at $10.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), on the other hand, is up 27.45% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $33.57 and has returned 10.36% during the past week.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GTX to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBGI is expected to grow at a 1.60% annual rate. All else equal, GTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.81% for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI). GTX’s ROI is -28.40% while SBGI has a ROI of 12.50%. The interpretation is that SBGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.86. Comparatively, SBGI’s free cash flow per share was +2.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, GTX’s free cash flow was 1.91% while SBGI converted 7.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GTX has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.70 for SBGI. This means that SBGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GTX trades at a forward P/E of 3.36, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a forward P/E of 6.79, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 0.85 for SBGI. GTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GTX is currently priced at a -2.78% to its one-year price target of 10.80. Comparatively, SBGI is -30.35% relative to its price target of 48.20. This suggests that SBGI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GTX has a short ratio of 2.64 compared to a short interest of 6.13 for SBGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GTX.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) beats Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBGI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SBGI is more undervalued relative to its price target.