Fortive Corporation (FTV) and Public Storage (PSA) Go Head-to-head

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) shares are up more than 13.58% this year and recently increased 1.47% or $1.11 to settle at $76.85. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), on the other hand, is up 3.86% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $210.23 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FTV to grow earnings at a 9.26% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PSA is expected to grow at a 17.00% annual rate. All else equal, PSA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 80.33% for Public Storage (PSA). FTV’s ROI is 10.00% while PSA has a ROI of 24.00%. The interpretation is that PSA’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTV’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.96. Comparatively, PSA’s free cash flow per share was +0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTV’s free cash flow was 4.99% while PSA converted 3.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FTV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 0.44 for PSA. FTV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FTV trades at a forward P/E of 20.35, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 4.12, compared to a forward P/E of 27.36, a P/B of 7.32, and a P/S of 12.93 for PSA. FTV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FTV is currently priced at a -3.21% to its one-year price target of 79.40. Comparatively, PSA is -6.77% relative to its price target of 225.50. This suggests that PSA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FTV has a beta of 1.21 and PSA’s beta is 0.05. PSA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FTV has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 5.43 for PSA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTV.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) beats Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTV has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FTV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FTV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.