Financial Metrics You Should Watch: Coty Inc. (COTY), Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)

The shares of Coty Inc. have increased by more than 67.84% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.09% or -$0.47 and now trades at $11.01. The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), has jumped by 194.12% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.75 and have been able to report a change of 8.70% over the past one week.

The stock of Coty Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of COTY is -28.30% while that of MTNB is -211.00%. These figures suggest that COTY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MTNB.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, COTY’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.96, while that of MTNB is also a negative -4.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for COTY is 1.00 and that of MTNB is 13.10. This implies that it is easier for COTY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MTNB. The debt ratio of COTY is 1.71 compared to 0.01 for MTNB. COTY can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MTNB.

COTY currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.62, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 0.97 while MTNB trades at a P/B of 7.95, and a P/S of 3226.94. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, COTY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of COTY is currently at a -13.78% to its one-year price target of 12.77. Looking at its rival pricing, MTNB is at a -56.25% relative to its price target of 4.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), COTY is given a 2.90 while 1.70 placed for MTNB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for COTY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for COTY is 5.49 while that of MTNB is just 3.58. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MTNB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Coty Inc. defeats that of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with COTY taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. COTY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, COTY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for COTY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.