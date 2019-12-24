Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) vs. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Which is the Better Investment?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares are up more than 31.53% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.2 to settle at $30.95. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is up 566.67% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.52 and has returned 22.43% during the past week.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FITB to grow earnings at a 9.57% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has an EBITDA margin of 65.51%. This suggests that FITB underlying business is more profitable FITB’s ROI is 11.40% while WKHS has a ROI of 587.40%. The interpretation is that WKHS’s business generates a higher return on investment than FITB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FITB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, WKHS’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, FITB’s free cash flow was -7.03% while WKHS converted -1.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WKHS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FITB trades at a forward P/E of 10.45, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 3.70, compared to a P/S of 584.41 for WKHS. FITB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FITB is currently priced at a -2.3% to its one-year price target of 31.68. Comparatively, WKHS is -36% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that WKHS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FITB has a beta of 1.41 and WKHS’s beta is 1.43. FITB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FITB has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for WKHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FITB.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) beats Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WKHS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WKHS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, WKHS is more undervalued relative to its price target.