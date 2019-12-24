Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) vs. So-Young International Inc. (SY): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares are down more than -21.22% this year and recently decreased -1.25% or -$0.24 to settle at $18.90. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY), on the other hand, is down -32.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $12.33 and has returned -1.12% during the past week.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. FSLY’s ROI is 36.20% while SY has a ROI of -12.90%. The interpretation is that FSLY’s business generates a higher return on investment than SY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSLY’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FSLY has a current ratio of 5.60 compared to 6.40 for SY. This means that SY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FSLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SY. FSLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FSLY trades at a P/B of 6.80, and a P/S of 9.62, compared to a forward P/E of 2.60, a P/B of 3.42, and a P/S of 9.00 for SY. FSLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FSLY is currently priced at a -27.61% to its one-year price target of 26.11. Comparatively, SY is -26.87% relative to its price target of 16.86. This suggests that FSLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FSLY has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 3.43 for SY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSLY.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) beats Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SY generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,