F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) vs. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC): Breaking Down the Regional – Southeast Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares are up more than 29.37% this year and recently decreased -0.86% or -$0.11 to settle at $12.73. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), on the other hand, is up 15.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $68.42 and has returned -0.74% during the past week.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FNB to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADC is expected to grow at a -0.90% annual rate. All else equal, FNB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 89.06% for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). FNB’s ROI is 11.70% while ADC has a ROI of 3.70%. The interpretation is that FNB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FNB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, ADC’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, FNB’s free cash flow was 10.34% while ADC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FNB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.62 for ADC. ADC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FNB trades at a forward P/E of 10.91, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.31, compared to a forward P/E of 37.61, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 16.56 for ADC. FNB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FNB is currently priced at a -7.82% to its one-year price target of 13.81. Comparatively, ADC is -17.47% relative to its price target of 82.90. This suggests that ADC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FNB has a beta of 1.30 and ADC’s beta is -0.02. ADC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FNB has a short ratio of 4.48 compared to a short interest of 18.63 for ADC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FNB.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) beats Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FNB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FNB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.