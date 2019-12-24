Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) vs. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET): Which is the Better Investment?

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares are down more than -4.42% this year and recently increased 1.57% or $0.29 to settle at $18.80. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET), on the other hand, is down -56.90% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.78 and has returned 7.23% during the past week.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EXEL to grow earnings at a 46.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has an EBITDA margin of 44.08%. This suggests that EXEL underlying business is more profitable EXEL’s ROI is 52.60% while FET has a ROI of -23.50%. The interpretation is that EXEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than FET’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EXEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, FET’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXEL’s free cash flow was 0.01% while FET converted 3.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. EXEL has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 3.10 for FET. This means that EXEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.83 for FET. FET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXEL trades at a forward P/E of 19.71, a P/B of 3.55, and a P/S of 5.93, compared to a P/B of 0.40, and a P/S of 0.19 for FET. EXEL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EXEL is currently priced at a -21.67% to its one-year price target of 24.00. Comparatively, FET is -11.88% relative to its price target of 2.02. This suggests that EXEL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXEL has a beta of 1.74 and FET’s beta is 2.55. EXEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EXEL has a short ratio of 5.33 compared to a short interest of 4.11 for FET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FET.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) beats Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXEL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EXEL is more undervalued relative to its price target.