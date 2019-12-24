Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) vs. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN): Comparing the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are down more than -7.38% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.12 to settle at $44.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN), on the other hand, is up 26.41% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.30 and has returned 2.93% during the past week.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ETSY to grow earnings at a 18.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 43.8% for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN). ETSY’s ROI is 14.80% while INN has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that ETSY’s business generates a higher return on investment than INN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ETSY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.35. Comparatively, INN’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ETSY’s free cash flow was 0.01% while INN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETSY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ETSY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.16 versus a D/E of 0.71 for INN. ETSY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ETSY trades at a forward P/E of 55.28, a P/B of 13.64, and a P/S of 6.96, compared to a forward P/E of 49.20, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 2.33 for INN. ETSY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ETSY is currently priced at a -32.61% to its one-year price target of 65.38. Comparatively, INN is -3.83% relative to its price target of 12.79. This suggests that ETSY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ETSY has a beta of 0.92 and INN’s beta is 1.20. ETSY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ETSY has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 16.43 for INN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETSY.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) beats Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ETSY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. ETSY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ETSY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.