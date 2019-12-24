Eros International Plc (EROS) and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Go Head-to-head

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) shares are down more than -62.12% this year and recently decreased -1.26% or -$0.04 to settle at $3.14. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is up 76.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $182.26 and has returned 1.65% during the past week.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EROS to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPN is expected to grow at a 19.50% annual rate. All else equal, GPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.18% for Global Payments Inc. (GPN). EROS’s ROI is -47.70% while GPN has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that GPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than EROS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, EROS’s free cash flow was 0% while GPN converted 50.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EROS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.20 for GPN. This means that GPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EROS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.34 for GPN. EROS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EROS trades at a forward P/E of 10.40, a P/B of 0.56, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 24.14, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 14.39 for GPN. EROS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EROS is currently priced at a -33.89% to its one-year price target of 4.75. Comparatively, GPN is -5.11% relative to its price target of 192.07. This suggests that EROS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EROS has a beta of -0.06 and GPN’s beta is 0.96. EROS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EROS has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for GPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EROS.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) beats Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPN , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EROS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,