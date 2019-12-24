EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) vs. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX): Which is the Better Investment?

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares are down more than -4.39% this year and recently increased 0.87% or $0.72 to settle at $83.38. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), on the other hand, is down -53.06% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.36 and has returned 7.51% during the past week.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EOG to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has an EBITDA margin of 42.07%. This suggests that EOG underlying business is more profitable EOG’s ROI is 14.10% while FPRX has a ROI of -55.10%. The interpretation is that EOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than FPRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, FPRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, EOG’s free cash flow was 2.36% while FPRX converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EOG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 6.90 for FPRX. This means that FPRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FPRX. EOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EOG trades at a forward P/E of 16.92, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 2.72, compared to a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 9.84 for FPRX. EOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EOG is currently priced at a -17.7% to its one-year price target of 101.31. Comparatively, FPRX is -59.29% relative to its price target of 10.71. This suggests that FPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EOG has a beta of 1.40 and FPRX’s beta is 2.45. EOG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EOG has a short ratio of 2.44 compared to a short interest of 3.60 for FPRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EOG.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) beats Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EOG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, EOG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.