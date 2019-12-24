Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) vs. At Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. have decreased by more than -12.08% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.60% or $0.03 and now trades at $5.02. The shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), has jumped by 24.63% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $55.05 and have been able to report a change of 1.40% over the past one week.

The stock of Entercom Communications Corp. and Principal Financial Group, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of ETM is -8.10% while that of PFG is 10.60%. These figures suggest that PFG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ETM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ETM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.41, while that of PFG is positive 11.1.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of ETM is 0.00 compared to 0.26 for PFG. PFG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ETM.

ETM currently trades at a forward P/E of 4.73, a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 0.46 while PFG trades at a forward P/E of 9.29, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.96. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ETM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ETM is currently at a -19.68% to its one-year price target of 6.25. Looking at its rival pricing, PFG is at a -5.33% relative to its price target of 58.15.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ETM is given a 1.80 while 2.80 placed for PFG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PFG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ETM is 13.62 while that of PFG is just 7.25. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PFG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. defeats that of Entercom Communications Corp. when the two are compared, with PFG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PFG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PFG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PFG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.