Enerplus Corporation (ERF) vs. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares are down more than -9.15% this year and recently increased 2.92% or $0.2 to settle at $7.05. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC), on the other hand, is down -7.67% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $5.90 and has returned 2.25% during the past week.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ERF’s ROI is 13.60% while ORC has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that ERF’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, ERF’s free cash flow was 0% while ORC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ERF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.35 versus a D/E of 9.73 for ORC. ORC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ERF trades at a forward P/E of 7.36, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 1.68, compared to a forward P/E of 7.11, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 5.07 for ORC. ERF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ERF is currently priced at a -48.12% to its one-year price target of 13.59. Comparatively, ORC is -21.33% relative to its price target of 7.50. This suggests that ERF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ERF has a beta of 1.65 and ORC’s beta is 0.47. ORC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ERF has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 5.36 for ORC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ERF.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) beats Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERF generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ERF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ERF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.