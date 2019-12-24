Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) vs. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Breaking Down the Electric Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares are up more than 13.95% this year and recently decreased -1.08% or -$0.89 to settle at $81.43. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), on the other hand, is up 38.84% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $119.17 and has returned 0.26% during the past week.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect D to grow earnings at a 4.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADI is expected to grow at a 6.53% annual rate. All else equal, ADI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 43.94% for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). D’s ROI is 5.50% while ADI has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that ADI’s business generates a higher return on investment than D’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. D’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.84. Comparatively, ADI’s free cash flow per share was +1.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, D’s free cash flow was -5.17% while ADI converted 6.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. D has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.30 for ADI. This means that ADI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. D’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.48 versus a D/E of 0.47 for ADI. D is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

D trades at a forward P/E of 18.58, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 4.31, compared to a forward P/E of 21.28, a P/B of 3.76, and a P/S of 7.34 for ADI. D is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. D is currently priced at a -4.01% to its one-year price target of 84.83. Comparatively, ADI is -4.44% relative to its price target of 124.71. This suggests that ADI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. D has a beta of 0.22 and ADI’s beta is 1.41. D’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. D has a short ratio of 4.50 compared to a short interest of 1.89 for ADI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADI.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) beats Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADI , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, D is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ADI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.