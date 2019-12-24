Dissecting the Numbers for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares are down more than -55.17% this year and recently decreased -1.62% or -$0.1 to settle at $6.07. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), on the other hand, is down -56.88% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $5.64 and has returned -1.91% during the past week.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MIK to grow earnings at a 4.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.38% for Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG). MIK’s ROI is 43.10% while BGG has a ROI of -3.00%. The interpretation is that MIK’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MIK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.07. Comparatively, BGG’s free cash flow per share was -4.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, MIK’s free cash flow was 2.98% while BGG converted -10.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MIK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MIK has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.30 for BGG. This means that BGG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MIK trades at a forward P/E of 2.77, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.13 for BGG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MIK is currently priced at a -19.07% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, BGG is -23.06% relative to its price target of 7.33. This suggests that BGG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MIK has a beta of 1.02 and BGG’s beta is 1.19. MIK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MIK has a short ratio of 9.79 compared to a short interest of 11.44 for BGG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MIK.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MIK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MIK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, MIK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.