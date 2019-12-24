Dissecting the Numbers for The Macerich Company (MAC) and Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares are down more than -39.86% this year and recently decreased -1.66% or -$0.44 to settle at $26.03. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU), on the other hand, is up 120.24% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.07 and has returned 7.81% during the past week.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MAC to grow earnings at a 0.21% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. The Macerich Company (MAC) has an EBITDA margin of 66.15%. This suggests that MAC underlying business is more profitable MAC’s ROI is 0.30% while AXU has a ROI of -8.80%. The interpretation is that MAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, AXU’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, MAC’s free cash flow was 0.01% while AXU converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.97 versus a D/E of 0.01 for AXU. MAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MAC trades at a forward P/E of 73.53, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 4.06, compared to a forward P/E of 15.11, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 10.34 for AXU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MAC is currently priced at a -19.31% to its one-year price target of 32.26. Comparatively, AXU is -12.29% relative to its price target of 2.36. This suggests that MAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MAC has a beta of 0.72 and AXU’s beta is -0.09. AXU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MAC has a short ratio of 14.22 compared to a short interest of 0.68 for AXU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXU.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) beats Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MAC is more undervalued relative to its price target.