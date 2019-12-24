Dissecting the Numbers for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares are up more than 11.81% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.22 to settle at $55.76. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), on the other hand, is up 36.33% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $25.67 and has returned 1.95% during the past week.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BNS to grow earnings at a 3.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PENN is expected to grow at a 37.12% annual rate. All else equal, PENN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.59% for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN). BNS’s ROI is 16.50% while PENN has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that BNS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PENN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BNS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -6.34. Comparatively, PENN’s free cash flow per share was +2.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, BNS’s free cash flow was -21.97% while PENN converted 7.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PENN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BNS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 3.52 for PENN. PENN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BNS trades at a forward P/E of 9.47, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 2.71, compared to a forward P/E of 12.29, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.60 for PENN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BNS is currently priced at a -22.84% to its one-year price target of 72.27. Comparatively, PENN is -4.93% relative to its price target of 27.00. This suggests that BNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BNS has a beta of 1.16 and PENN’s beta is 1.72. BNS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BNS has a short ratio of 5.66 compared to a short interest of 5.30 for PENN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PENN.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) beats Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BNS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BNS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BNS is more undervalued relative to its price target.