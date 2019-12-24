Dissecting the Numbers for The AES Corporation (AES) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares are up more than 37.07% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.01 to settle at $19.82. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), on the other hand, is down -13.98% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $11.14 and has returned 1.83% during the past week.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AES to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.47% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). AES’s ROI is 10.30% while LBRT has a ROI of 49.30%. The interpretation is that LBRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AES’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, LBRT’s free cash flow per share was +1.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, AES’s free cash flow was 1.05% while LBRT converted 5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AES has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.00 for LBRT. This means that LBRT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.29 versus a D/E of 0.30 for LBRT. AES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AES trades at a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 4.19, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a forward P/E of 22.69, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 0.62 for LBRT. AES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AES is currently priced at a 3.18% to its one-year price target of 19.21. Comparatively, LBRT is -11.24% relative to its price target of 12.55. This suggests that LBRT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AES has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 6.37 for LBRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AES.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) beats The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBRT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, LBRT is more undervalued relative to its price target.