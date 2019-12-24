Dissecting the Numbers for PPL Corporation (PPL) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) shares are up more than 25.87% this year and recently decreased -0.47% or -$0.17 to settle at $35.66. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG), on the other hand, is up 59.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.65 and has returned 33.17% during the past week.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PPL to grow earnings at a 0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.06% for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG). PPL’s ROI is 7.10% while OSG has a ROI of -2.40%. The interpretation is that PPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, OSG’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, PPL’s free cash flow was -2.6% while OSG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PPL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.40 for OSG. This means that PPL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.93 versus a D/E of 1.22 for OSG. PPL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PPL trades at a forward P/E of 14.12, a P/B of 2.16, and a P/S of 3.31, compared to a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 0.68 for OSG. PPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PPL is currently priced at a 4.12% to its one-year price target of 34.25. Comparatively, OSG is -79.62% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that OSG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PPL has a beta of 0.53 and OSG’s beta is 1.14. PPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PPL has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 1.97 for OSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OSG.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) beats PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OSG is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OSG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OSG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.