Dissecting the Numbers for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) and Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares are up more than 28.70% this year and recently decreased -0.99% or -$0.22 to settle at $21.93. Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), on the other hand, is up 10.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $40.03 and has returned 9.61% during the past week.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) and Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PDM to grow earnings at a 4.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) has an EBITDA margin of 36.09%. This suggests that PDM underlying business is more profitable PDM’s ROI is 3.40% while SILK has a ROI of 23.70%. The interpretation is that SILK’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PDM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, SILK’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDM’s free cash flow was 0% while SILK converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PDM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.58 for SILK. PDM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PDM trades at a forward P/E of 53.49, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 5.14, compared to a P/B of 15.88, and a P/S of 21.91 for SILK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PDM is currently priced at a -5.68% to its one-year price target of 23.25. Comparatively, SILK is -18.85% relative to its price target of 49.33. This suggests that SILK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PDM has a short ratio of 8.09 compared to a short interest of 4.24 for SILK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SILK.

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SILK is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SILK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SILK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.