Dissecting the Numbers for PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are up more than 24.04% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.88 to settle at $137.04. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), on the other hand, is down -61.03% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.85 and has returned 4.34% during the past week.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PEP to grow earnings at a 4.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNSL is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, PEP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.99% for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL). PEP’s ROI is 28.70% while CNSL has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that PEP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNSL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PEP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.10. Comparatively, CNSL’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEP’s free cash flow was 2.37% while CNSL converted 1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PEP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.70 for CNSL. This means that PEP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PEP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.30 versus a D/E of 6.54 for CNSL. CNSL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PEP trades at a forward P/E of 22.98, a P/B of 13.55, and a P/S of 2.90, compared to a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.22 for CNSL. PEP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PEP is currently priced at a -1.57% to its one-year price target of 139.22. Comparatively, CNSL is -23% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that CNSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PEP has a beta of 0.54 and CNSL’s beta is 1.08. PEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PEP has a short ratio of 3.12 compared to a short interest of 11.00 for CNSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEP.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) beats Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.