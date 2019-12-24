Dissecting the Numbers for On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) shares are down more than -31.53% this year and recently decreased -0.98% or -$0.04 to settle at $4.04. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), on the other hand, is up 48.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $53.01 and has returned 4.08% during the past week.

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, TRP is expected to grow at a 2.74% annual rate. All else equal, TRP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 50.11% for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). ONDK’s ROI is 2.30% while TRP has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that TRP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONDK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ONDK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, TRP’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, ONDK’s free cash flow was 0.02% while TRP converted -6.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ONDK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ONDK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.76 versus a D/E of 1.88 for TRP. ONDK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ONDK trades at a forward P/E of 8.80, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 17.02, a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 4.67 for TRP. ONDK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ONDK is currently priced at a -16.87% to its one-year price target of 4.86. Comparatively, TRP is -2.75% relative to its price target of 54.51. This suggests that ONDK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ONDK has a beta of 1.88 and TRP’s beta is 0.80. TRP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ONDK has a short ratio of 8.28 compared to a short interest of 3.80 for TRP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRP.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) beats On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ONDK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TRP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.